Suspect charged with raping a woman in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man has been charged in Great Falls with one felony count of aggravated sexual assault without consent.

According to court documents, the alleged victim told police that she was "strangled and raped" by Johnathan Michael Boissonnault-Prado on October 29, 2023.

The woman told police that she had invited him to her apartment along with her cousin, and after her cousin left, Boissonault-Prado strangled and raped her, and that she repeatedly told him "no."

Police later found the suspect in bed at the victim's house.

After being read his Miranda rights, he initially waived his rights but then stated that he refused to cooperate.

Prosecutors requested that bond be set at $100,000.