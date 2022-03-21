Three men charged with raping a woman in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Three men have been charged with raping a woman in Great Falls.

Court documents state that it happened at a residence on Chowen Springs Loop on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Jordan Johnathan Norunner, Shane Lee Trombley, and Kelcey Morsette reportedly held the victim down on a bed and all three raped her.

The charging documents state that Norunner has convictions for partner/family member assault, obstructing a peace officer, and was sentenced for criminal endangerment (which was pleaded down from a charge of sexual intercourse without consent); and that Trombley has a conviction for stalking and criminal mischief.

Trombley and Norunner are charged with sexual intercourse without consent, unlawful restraint, and criminal trespass. They are in custody in the Cascade County Detention Center.

The court documents for Trombley and Norunner identify the third suspect as Morsette; he is being held in the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center, but we have not yet received the charging documents in his case, and a booking photo is not yet available.

NOTE: If you have been sexually abused or are the victim of domestic violence, help is available. You can contact a law enforcement officer, a pastor/clergy member, a trusted medical professional, or one of several agencies that can help, including Victim-Witness Assistance Services in Great Falls (406-315-1111) or the YWCA (406-452-1315).