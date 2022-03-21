Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Three men charged with raping a woman in Great Falls

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN NEWS
Court News 1280x720.png
Jordan Johnathan Norunner, Shane Lee Trombley
Shane Lee Trombley, Jordan Johnathan Norunner, and Kelcey Morsette have been charged with raping a woman in Great Falls.
Shane Lee Trombley, Jordan Johnathan Norunner, and Kelcey Morsette have been charged with raping a woman in Great Falls.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 16:20:44-04

GREAT FALLS — Three men have been charged with raping a woman in Great Falls.

Court documents state that it happened at a residence on Chowen Springs Loop on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Jordan Johnathan Norunner, Shane Lee Trombley, and Kelcey Morsette reportedly held the victim down on a bed and all three raped her.

The charging documents state that Norunner has convictions for partner/family member assault, obstructing a peace officer, and was sentenced for criminal endangerment (which was pleaded down from a charge of sexual intercourse without consent); and that Trombley has a conviction for stalking and criminal mischief.

Trombley and Norunner are charged with sexual intercourse without consent, unlawful restraint, and criminal trespass. They are in custody in the Cascade County Detention Center.

The court documents for Trombley and Norunner identify the third suspect as Morsette; he is being held in the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center, but we have not yet received the charging documents in his case, and a booking photo is not yet available.

NOTE: If you have been sexually abused or are the victim of domestic violence, help is available. You can contact a law enforcement officer, a pastor/clergy member, a trusted medical professional, or one of several agencies that can help, including Victim-Witness Assistance Services in Great Falls (406-315-1111) or the YWCA (406-452-1315).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader