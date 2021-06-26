Excessive, Dangerous Heat Wave on the Way

MISSOULA — Happy Saturday!

We are on the cusp of one of the hottest and driest stretches of weather in recent memory. The forecast includes both a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning for just about all of western Montana in the coming days. All locations will see a week or more of temperatures in the 90s and 100s beginning as soon as tomorrow. Northwest Montana will hit the hottest highs with locations like Libby, Eureka, Plains, Troy, and Trout Creek expected to land somewhere between 104 and 113 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All that said, there is a piece of the weather puzzle which could minimize the impact of the record heat just a little bit. Here’s a look at what we expect in the days to come.

An unusually strong ridge of high pressure will continue to work its way into the region for our west on Sunday. This ridge will drive our highs on Sunday into the upper 80s to middle 90s for most locations. Northwest Montana is already under the influence of this ridge and will see highs ranging from the middle 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny to sunny sky.

On Monday, the upper-level ridge will center itself even more over the Northern Rockies. This will translate into a mostly sunny to sunny sky with highs ranging from the middle 90s to 105. Again, northwest Montana will see the hottest numbers while the Missoula Valley is expected to see highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring high temperatures that we haven’t seen in several years. Look for the coolest locations to see highs in the upper 90s with most reaching triple digits. Missoula is expected to reach 102 on Tuesday and 104 on Wednesday.

Earlier, I mentioned a weather feature which could hold our temperatures down just a touch later in the week. That feature is monsoonal moisture wrapping around the upper-level ridge later in the week. Should that happen, and I believe it will, we’ll see a slight drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday. We’re not talking a dramatic drop, but rather temperatures settling back into the middle 90s to low 100s. This moisture will bring partly cloudy skies and even a slight chance of a dry thunderstorm or two. As we know, the combination of hot highs, low humidities, and lightning is a recipe for forest fire ignitions, so we’ll keep a close eye on this as the week progresses.

As for the heat wave itself, long-range weather models are calling for the extreme heat to continue throughout next weekend and into early next week. Be prepared for a continuation of highs well into the 90s to lower 100s through next weekend and into Monday and Tuesday of the following week.

