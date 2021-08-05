Granite Pass Complex fires holding at nearly 5,800 acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires are holding at 5,739 acres burned and are remain 4% contained.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service Thursday from noon to midnight.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border.

Firefighters are continuing to work on protecting structures and keeping US Highway 12 open in the Lolo Pass area.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 189 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. Crews and equipment are working directly along the fire’s north and east perimeter, tying control lines to old roads and recent fire scars where fuel loads have been reduced. This action specifically reduces the impacts to the Highway 12 corridor and reduces the threat to values north and east of the fire’s current location. Crews will also utilize roads and ridges to construct fire line down to Shotgun Creek.

In addition, heavy equipment are improving the shaded fuel break east of Highway 12 and along the Fish Creek corridor. Resources are available in the Granite Creek area to use direct suppression actions if fire spread were to occur on the north perimeter of the fire.

Additional resources will also use direct suppression actions to construct control lines on the northern edge of the fire. Firefighters will work Thursday to secure a 10-acre spot located between the Granite Pass and 2198 road of the 2198 road ahead of forecasted weather.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have completed control lines on the fire’s perimeter. Crews continue mop-up operations and patrol areas where mop-up has been completed. Firefighters, taking direct actions, have minimized impacts to the Highway 12 corridor.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun Fire: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are located in very remote, steep, rugged terrain. Due to fire activity and the high density of snags along the 595 road firefighters are unable to access the Boulder Creek fire.