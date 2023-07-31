Red Cross evacuation shelter opens for residents impacted by Lolo fire

LOLO — The Red Cross has opened a shelter for residents evacuating from the Mormon Creek road fire near Lolo.

This shelter is located at the Cold Springs Elementary School at 2625 Briggs Street in Missoula.

People needing assistance due to this fire may also call the Red Cross at (406) 215-1514.

The fire sparked Sunday evening along Triple L Lane near Morman Creek Road west of Lolo. MTN's reporter on the scene witnessed several structures including homes destroyed by the fire.

No official word yet on what sparked the fire.

Additional Red Cross Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Kalispell: Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Drive

Ronan: Ronan High School, 130 3rd Ave. N.W.

Arlee: Arlee Community Center, 34806 Pow Wow Road