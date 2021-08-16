Thorne Creek fire now burning 32,000+ acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown to 32,087 acres and remains 15% contained.

According to the Monday update, overnight infrared mapping shows the blaze grew by over 6,100 acres. The bulk of the growth was on the northern end of the fire and in the Thompson River Road area.

A public meeting to discuss the fire that had been scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls has been postponed until Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. due to a Red Flag Warning.

All residences in the Ashley and Thompson River zones of the fire remain under an evacuation order while residences in the Graves NE, Graves SE and Harlow zones remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

MTN News

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

There are 383 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.