Intermountain residential program to remain open through November after negotiations

HELENA — Almost a month after the announcement that Intermountain’s residential program in Helena was set for temporary closure, leaders have announced a new agreement to keep it open for at least two more months.

The residential program provides long-term behavioral health services to children ages four to 13. In a joint statement Friday, Intermountain and an attorney representing families with children in the program said the organization had committed to maintaining residential operations through Nov. 30.

Intermountain confirmed it planned to temporarily close the residential program on Sept. 1, saying they wouldn’t have enough staff to keep it open through the fall. In the last week, parents and caregivers in the program asked to push back the closure, saying more time was needed for an orderly transition for the children in the program.

According to the statement, this agreement was reached after negotiations between families and Intermountain.

“Many of these children have improved greatly during their treatment, and families expressed deep concern about the planned closure’s effect on their children’s progress and the unavailability of suitable alternatives,” it said.

The statement went on to say “hard work will be required to avoid closure after November 30,” but that this would be a “continued commitment from Intermountain and its residential staff that their kids will be safe and cared for appropriately.”

"We are encouraged by the steps Intermountain has taken to maintain residential operations," said Raph Graybill, an attorney representing Intermountain families and caregivers, in the statement. “Although there is a long road ahead, it needs to start here—with a continued commitment that the kids in Intermountain Residential’s care are a top priority."

“The safety of the children has always been the top priority for Intermountain,” said Chris Oliveira, an attorney representing Intermountain. “Intermountain continues in its commitment to the children and families served through its residential program as well as its other services in the community.”

Erin Benedict, chief communications officer for Intermountain, told MTN a hard date had not been set for the closure before this point. She said it would not have occurred before Oct. 5, based on 30 days from a notice sent to parents, but that it would have depended on each child being safely discharged.

FULL STATEMENT: