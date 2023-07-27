Mayor Hess and panel of representatives hold talk on property taxes

MISSOULA — On a local level, there’s not much that can be done by the Missoula government to help citizens with property taxes but there are some solutions to help just a little bit.

For example, there are things like the property tax assistance program and the local government is setting aside time to study and discuss property taxes with its citizens so that they can get a better understanding of them.

Many suggestions for ways the state could use tax money or spend it were suggested by the panel including this one from Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick

“We will survive because we’re scrappy we will figure it out does that mean maybe we have to cut some things we don’t wanna cut? Yeah maybe we’ll get by but it might not be pretty.”

Many Missoula Citizens also had the opportunity to express their questions and concerns about the increasing property taxes.

Any Missoula County Citizens who want a say in how their property taxes are spent can comment on missoulacountyvoices.com