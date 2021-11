UPDATE: 4:47 p.m. - Nov. 22, 2021

MISSOULA - The earlier accident on North Reserve Street near Raser Drive has been cleared.

(first report: 4:27 p.m. - Nov. 22, 2021.

A crash is blocking the northbound lanes of North Reserve Street in Missoula near the Hilton Garden Inn.

The hit-and-run crash has traffic headed toward I-90 is being detoured at Raser Drive.

Expect traffic delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.