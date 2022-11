MISSOULA - A multi-vehicle accident on North Reserve Street in Missoula is causing heavy traffic delays.

The accident is in the area of the Mullan Road intersection and is impacting northbound traffic.

Delays extend as far back as the intersection with South Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, according to Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydi rnold.

We are also being told that traffic on Russell Street in Missoula is also very heavy.