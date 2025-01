MISSOULA — Wintery weather is causing delays on U.S. Highway 93 North in the area of Evaro Hill.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District reports there is a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 5.

There are reports of multiple semi-trucks and vehicles with laned blockage, according to FRFD.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is requesting drivers find an alternate route.