Crews on scene of fire in Missoula

MISSOULA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports the blaze is in the 900 block of Stoddard Street.

Neighbors told MTN News they saw smoke and an explosion near the rear of the house.

The fire is on Missoula's northside in the area of Saint Mary Cemetery.

MTN News

Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.