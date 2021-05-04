Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crews on scene of fire in Missoula

items.[0].videoTitle
Montana’s local public-health officers and boards, who’ve made difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic, have had their wings clipped by a trio of Republican-passed bills at the 2021 Legislature.
Stoddard Street Fire 5421
Stoddard Street Fire 5421
Stoddard Street Fire 5421
Missoula Stoddard Street Fire Map
Stoddard Street Fire 5421
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 18:54:44-04

MISSOULA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports the blaze is in the 900 block of Stoddard Street.

Neighbors told MTN News they saw smoke and an explosion near the rear of the house.

The fire is on Missoula's northside in the area of Saint Mary Cemetery.

Missoula Stoddard Street Fire Map

Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!