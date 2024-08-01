Missoula man dies above ‘M’ trail, death unrelated to storm, officials confirm

A Missoula hiker died last week above the M trail on Mount Sentinel, according to University of Montana police and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

The death took place on Wednesday, July 24, but it was unrelated to the storm that blew through Western Montana, officials said.

Stephen Domenichella, 54, died of natural causes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was found late in the afternoon of July 24, said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. UM police said the death was not suspicious, the Daily Montanan reports.

The storm in Missoula started after 9 p.m. that same day and damaged homes and cars, but city and county officials last week said they had not received any reports of severe injuries related to the weather.

However, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a disaster declaration for Missoula and Mineral counties to help residents and electric cooperatives recover.

An obituary posted on Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory said Mount Sentinel “was one of Steve’s favorite places.”

“He hiked the ‘M’ three days a week all year long, rarely missing a planned hike,” the obit said. “In the winter, he wore spikes on his shoes to hike the icy trail. What started as exercise to alleviate back pain, turned into something of a meditative practice. On his hikes, Steve could do his deep thinking; at the top, he could take in the beauty of Missoula and the surrounding valleys.”

A service for Domenichella took place Wednesday morning. The family requested that those who wish to honor him consider a donation to the Friends of the M Trail account to preserve and maintain the trail.

Daily Montanan is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com.

