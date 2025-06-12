Missoulians go 'Out to Lunch'

MISSOULA — The 39th annual Out to Lunch is in full swing taking place every Wednesday downtown at Caras park where you can get a taste of Missoula, literally.

For this Wednesday's event, 16 food trucks took over Cara's on along with the live band Tom Catmull's Last Resort. The event has a new band each week.

“You can experience anything from fried chicken to pelmini dumplings to homemade lemonade," Membership and Events Director Hanna Reese said.

Reese said each events draws over a 1,000 people and it's sister event Downtown ToNight more than doubles that number on average.

At Out to Lunch one can stay cool with an ice cream or even a canned cocktail as this years event has a weekly bar available sponsored by the Rhinoceros.

James Herrick, an Out to lunch attendee, said he goes for “mainly the music" but he also enjoys "the food and the people”.

The admission free event has been a center point for downtown activities for the past 39 years and has reached across generations.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Nora Sullivan with her grandmother pictured on the right

"I just like talking to my grandma and spending time with the people that I love and getting to eat some good food," Out to Lunch attendee Nora Sullivan said.

The event provides the community with the chance to support local vendors and satisfy their appetite while also getting the ultimate Missoulian experience.

"So you're tasting the food trucks, but you're also tasting just the vibe that is downtown Missoula," Reese said. "This is the heartbeat of Missoula."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Hanna Reese, Membership and Events Director

Caras cash is available to folks interested in purchasing food and beverages for their employees or guests ahead of time and in five dollar increments at the Downtown Missoula Partnership Office.

Out to Lunch runs every Wednesday through June, July and August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Next Wednesday the live band will be JFlo + Co.

