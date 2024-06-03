Watch Now
Missoula County

Popular University of Montana river shuttle won’t run this summer

The University of Montana will not be offering a free shuttle service for people looking to float the Clark Fork River in 2024, due to a lack of staff.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jun 03, 2024

MISSOULA — The University of Montana's popular river shuttle won't operate this summer due to a lack of staff.

Citing a shortage of student employees to operate the shuttles, the Associated Students of UM (ASUM) Transportation Office and other UM staff made the decision after a "thorough evaluation of available resources, staffing levels and impacts to both staff and community services," a news release stated.

The cut affects the Clark Fork River and Out to Lunch shuttle services. The river shuttle offers free rides to and from campus to river access for floaters.

“We simply do not have enough student bus operators available this summer to offer continuous weeks of multiday service to meet the community needs,” said ASUM Transportation director Vickie Rectenwald. “Our team has discussed at length what options we might have. Regrettably, there is no alternative option that would alleviate an unacceptable amount of strain on UDASH staff.”

The shuttles are usually staffed by students, something that benefits the university during the academic year but poses challenges for consistent summer services, a news release states.

UM has decided to prioritize shuttle and academic routes to keep UDASH going to student housing stops, according to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz.

While UDASH doesn't operate routes during the summer months it will resume services at the end of August when the fall semester kicks off.

"It's a community service more than it just is for students," Kuntz said.

Rectenwald said as the campus transportation unit makes future plans for its operations, the river shuttle will be a priority service to consider readopting when resources are more widely available.

"It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to provide direct service for river recreation this summer, but we will continue to honor our mission statement by promoting safe, sustainable and equitable transportation options for the campus community,” she said. “We would like to thank all of our partners who have supported our river shuttle and Out to Lunch services over the past years.”

