Semi-truck slides off Highway 12 near Lolo Pass

MISSOULA – Winter weather is causing some tricky driving conditions on Tuesday morning in the higher elevations of Western Montana.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there is a slide-off accident on US Highway 12 westbound near Lolo Pass.

A semi-truck has slid off the road near mile marker 2 and drivers should use caution in the area.

Additionally, chains are required for towing units heading west over Lolo Pass on US Highway 12.

The latest road conditions from the MDT can be found by clicking here.