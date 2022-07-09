Severe thunderstorm warning issued for area near Seeley Lake

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for east-central Missoula County and west-central Powell County Friday night.

The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm was located near Seeley Lake, or 32 miles north of Drummond.

The severe thunderstorm warning will be in effect until 9:45 p.m.

Tennis ball-sized hail and 70 mph wind gusts are expected with this storm.

If you are in the area near Salmon Lake and Woodworth, you're advised to seek shelter now inside a sturdy structure and to stay away from windows.