Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for area near Seeley Lake

Seek shelter now
Stormtracker 24 7 Web 300x200
MTN News
Stormtracker 24 7 Web 300x200
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 23:39:24-04

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for east-central Missoula County and west-central Powell County Friday night.

The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm was located near Seeley Lake, or 32 miles north of Drummond.

The severe thunderstorm warning will be in effect until 9:45 p.m.

Tennis ball-sized hail and 70 mph wind gusts are expected with this storm.

If you are in the area near Salmon Lake and Woodworth, you're advised to seek shelter now inside a sturdy structure and to stay away from windows.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover