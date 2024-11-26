UPDATE: Traffic again moving freely between Lolo and Missoula

UPDATE

The earlier roadwork that caused delays on U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Missoula has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Drivers are encountering heavy traffic delays Tuesday afternoon between Lolo and Missoula due to roadwork.

One lane is closed on both sides of U.S. Highway 93.

Traffic is heavily backed up from the "S" curves all the way to Miller Creek Road northbound.

Southbound traffic is being slowed from Blue Mountain Road to the area of the Humane Society of Western Montana.