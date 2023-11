UPDATE: Monday, Nov. 6, 11:43 a.m.

Interstate 90 eastbound lanes at mile marker 109 have reopened. MHP says to still expect minor delays in the area.

First Report:

Interstate 90 eastbound lanes near East Missoula are closed Monday morning due to a significant road hazard.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident is at mile marker 109 between east Missoula and Bonner.

MHP says to expect delays.

This story will be updated.