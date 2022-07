MISSOULA - Drivers along a section of US Highway 93 in the Missoula area are encountering heavy traffic delays.

The traffic lights at Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road — as Highway 93 and Miller Creek Road — are not functioning.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area, especially for people headed north into Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is assisting with traffic control at the intersection of Highway 93 and Miller Creek Road.