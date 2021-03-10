Virtual Missoula Marathon will impact local running community

MISSOULA — The decision to host a virtual Missoula Marathon this year has significant impacts on Missoula's economy.

But for one Missoula business owner, it's disappointing not so much from the economic perspective, but because of the impact to the local running community.

Runners Edge owner Anders Brooker says he's watched the running community grow over the past 15 years the marathon has taken place -- and he also knows how much pride the city has in the event.

As a member of the Missoula Marathon Race Committee, he agrees with the decision to not bring thousands of people to town with so many current health concerns. But Brooker is also aware of the positives the Missoula Marathon weekend brings -- not to mention in the months leading up to it.

“It’s not the financial impact, although that’s tough and I feel bad for the people that can’t participate this year but more than that,” Brooker said. “I miss the people being able to train this year, and the people who can’t be engaged with their fellow runners or walkers but just can’t also experience the event but now for two years in a row, it’s been a big it for our running community.”

The Runners Edge is planning several smaller events this year starting in April with a trail run, and two other runs planned for May and June. Additionally, runners can register and run the virtual Missoula Maraton until the June 27 deadline.

