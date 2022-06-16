Volunteers needed for Missoula Marathon

One of Missoula's biggest summer events is just over one week away, but it's in need of volunteers.

After a two-year hiatus, the Missoula Marathon returns to the community on June 26, but it's not possible without volunteers along the course, at check stations, in Caras Park, and more.

Not only that, but volunteers get a front-row seat to the race-day action as well as a t-shirt, celebration, and prize opportunities.

If you're interested in being a Missoula Marathon volunteer, just visit the Missoula Marathon's website at https://www.missoulamarathon.org/.