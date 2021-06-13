Monday will be the hottest day of the week

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

It’s been a beautiful day to this point, and our clear, sunny sky will be with us for the better part of the day. In fact, most will see a sunny sky all day long, but there will be a few exceptions. With high pressure centered to our east, and a low-pressure system edging closer to the Washington coastline, the result for our region is a south to southwest flow. That southwest flow will bring a disturbance into parts of western Montana later this afternoon. This will give the Bitterroot Valley, the Missoula Valley, the Potomac-Seeley Region, and the higher elevations a chance for a shower and/or thunderstorm. The odds of seeing precipitation are relatively low, but it’s something to keep an eye out for and plan on if you’re going to be outdoors this afternoon in these locations.

Any showers and storms that do develop will diminish overnight leaving the area with a mostly clear nighttime sky with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday will be a hot one area wide. We’ll see a mostly sunny to sunny sky with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s. By the evening hours, we may see a few thunderstorms develop over the higher elevations of northwest Montana ahead of an approaching cold front.

Tuesday appears to be the most active day, and that’s mainly for northwest Montana, including the Flathead and Mission valleys. A cold front will move through the region bringing breezy conditions from the southwest ahead of the front, and from the west-northwest behind the front. The best chances of rain and a storm or two will be in northwest Montana. The farther south you are, the more sun you’ll see, and the rain chances will be lower. Highs will range between the middle 70s and middle 80s.

Wednesday will be a very nice late-Spring day. We’ll see a sunny sky with highs in the lower to middle 70s. In addition, we’ll have a comfortable, light breeze.

The end of the week will feature a sunny sky and warming highs. We’ll see afternoon highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s on Thursday and lower 80s to upper 80s on Friday.

Weather models are projecting dry conditions next weekend, with highs well into the 80s on Saturday, and cooler highs projected on Sunday.

Have a wonderful week!

