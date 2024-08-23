Bids being taken on tiny home in Butte to help fund affordable housing projects

BUTTE — How would you like to swing on the front porch of your own tiny home?

Well, you can if you just put in the right bid and the money raised in the sale of one tiny home will go to organizations that are trying to solve the housing crisis in Butte and Southwest Montana.

“As many people know, affordable housing is a challenging issue throughout Montana, and continuing to fund this program is not getting any easier,” said NAHN Construction Project Manager Todd Hunkler.

Fortunately, Habitat for Humanity received the donation of a 384-square-foot cabin to sell and use the proceeds to help build new homes.

“You know, anybody who can help our organization is greatly appreciated, but this can really boost our ability to help others in need,” said housing counselor Tracy McGrath.

Habitat for Humanity and the National Affordable Housing Network are putting the house up for bids starting at $45,000. The cabin is ready to go.

“Fully finished throughout, wired, plumbed, ready to just pick up on a trailer and take it to your site and is ready once it’s hooked up for occupancy,” said Hunkler.

Proceeds will help fund projects like the seven low-income homes being built on Iron Street in Butte.

“We’re continuing to expand that development with more units coming in 2025 and continue to make those offerings for folks in southwest Montana,” said Hunkler.

Cash-only bids will be accepted until Aug. 31 and can be submitted via email to: tracym@nahn.com.

