BOZEMAN — Bozeman city leaders held a second vote on the ordinance that would limit urban camping on city streets on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

With some public comment for and against, city commissioners passed the ordinance in a 4-0 vote.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

The ordinance requires campers to move every 30 days which is up from the original five days in the initial ordinance proposal.

The civil penalty was also lowered from $100 to $25.