Businesses and organizations challenged to be 'Military Strong'

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 12, 2021
HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health wants to challenge business and organizations in the community to be “Military Strong.”

Once the challenge is taken up, the training will take place through five online courses on military culture and then in turn challenge another organization to do the same.

The course itself is about 90 minutes long and includes topics such as communications skills with veterans and how to talk to someone with a disability.

Jess Hegstrom of Lewis and Clark Public Health, says organizations and businesses will also receive recognition for taking part.

If you, are you know someone that is in a crisis, the lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. Press 1 for the Veteran Crisis Line.

