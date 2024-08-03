Harmful algal bloom found at Lake Helena

HELENA — A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) has been confirmed on Lake Helena near the Causeway Fishing Access Site.

Signage has been posted warning recreators to take precautions when swimming or wading in the water.

Blooms can impact human health and sicken or kill pets and livestock.

A local observed the bloom on July 29, 2024, and Lewis and Clark County collected water samples the following day.

Do not drink, swallow, or swim in water that shows signs of a HAB and keep kids, pets and livestock out.

If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, including livestock, call your health care provider or veterinarian.

For emergencies, call Poison Control immediately at 1-800-222-1222.

