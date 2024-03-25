Helena woman dies in Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 57-year-old woman from Helena died in a crash in Cascade County on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on I-15 in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a 47-year-old male passenger from Deer Lodge.

The MHP crash report says that the driver tried to pass another vehicle when the woman lost control.

The pickup truck went onto the median and rolled several times, coming to rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

The passenger was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls for his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries have not been released.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash; impaired driving was not a factor.