I-Ho Pomeroy, beloved restaurateur and Bozeman city leader, passes away

BOZEMAN — Beloved Bozeman restaurateur and former city commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has died.

According to her family, I-Ho passed away peacefully on March 12 at her home.

I-Ho is best known for the restaurant that bears her name, I-Ho’s Korean Grill. She was a city commissioner until resigning after her cancer diagnosis.

I-Ho's family released the following statement:

1958 - 2024

I-Ho Pomeroy

Forever in our hearts



With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we honor and remember the life of I-Ho Pomeroy, who passed peacefully on the 12th of March 2024, at her home. I-Ho, cherished wife to Derik, devoted mother to Jin-Ju & Yung-Jai, and doting grandmother to James & Jackson, leaves behind an indelible legacy of love, joy, and community. May we all carry that legacy forward in our hearts and interactions.



The Bozeman City Commission issued a statement on Friday that read, "Few words can properly describe the sadness that we feel upon hearing the news that our friend and colleague, I-Ho Pomeroy, has passed away. I-Ho was a bright light in our community and spread joy to everyone she interacted with."

"She worked tirelessly to build a successful business from the ground up, spent many hours thoughtfully guiding the City, and hosted numerous fundraisers to help our community in times of need," the statement continued. "More importantly, she was beloved by residents from all walks of life, and she was never shy to give a hug and a smile to friends new and old. Even in her final days, she radiated warmth and positivity as she met with friends and spent time with family."

Details regarding a memorial service will be shared at a later date.