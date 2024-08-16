Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Man killed in Stillwater County rollover crash

Nye Fatal Crash Map
MTN News
Nye Fatal Crash Map
Posted
and last updated

NYE — A 75-year-old Fishtail man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Nye.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at 6:36 p.m. on Secondary Highway 419.

MHP reports the man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck southbound on the highway at mile marker 17.4 when he failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and went off the road. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its top.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, died of blunt force trauma injuries, according to the MHP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader