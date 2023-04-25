New social media app hopes to take off in Montana amid possible TikTok ban

BILLINGS - With TikTok possibly on its way out of Montana, a new video-based social media phone application called Zigazoo is hoping to gain popularity in the Treasure State.

Zigazoo was an app originally designed for children by a teacher in Florida named Zak Ringelstein who said the idea came to him during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he wanted to provide kids with a way to stay connected.

"We gave our kids and their friends challenges that then they could post their responses on a fee," Ringelstein said. "And that was pretty much the beginning of Zigazoo."

MTN News

The app provides the user with "challenges" to respond to. The challenges could be questions like, "What's your favorite ice cream?" or "What type of car do you drive?" The unique feature is that the responses have to be in video format rather than written comments, which Ringelstein said will help increase safety.

"The only way to comment on a video is to leave a video response to that video," Ringelstein said. "That obviously cuts down on all of the trolling because you're held a lot more accountable to what you do or say."

And that accountability comes at a time when Montana lawmakers are demanding it on social media platforms. A bill, now awaiting Gov. Greg Gianforte's signature, would be the first in the nation to ban the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

"TikTok endangers the safety of Montanans and Americans at large," Republican state Sen. Shelley Vance of Belgrade said at a House Judiciary Committee on March 25. "Once downloaded, TikTok has access to the most sensitive information on your device: your name, your home address, and a whole host of other pieces of information. You're not the user. You are being used."

MTN News

Ringelstein said that there are other features in his app that reinforce keeping it as a safe space. He said that each user must be verified as real before the account can be finalized, which helps avoid fraudulent accounts. The app also has an "ethical algorithm" that helps to keep inappropriate content off the page.

"We're an American-made app that has been built to create a healthier environment," Ringelstein said.

Ringelstein said he hopes to capitalize on the current political climate while introducing the app to Montanans. He said that while there are some similar features, Zigazoo has gained popularity because it aims to put a more positive spin on adult social media.

"Creators love it because they're actually seeing the faces of their fans as opposed to just seeing likes and comments," Ringelstein said. "It's all about this positivity empowerment while also keeping it trendy."

An app he hopes will be bigger and better than what already exists.

"We think that there's this real opportunity without losing the fun flavor of social media to basically, not just replace TikTok in Montana and in other states, but to actually do it in a much better way."