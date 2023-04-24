Northern Lights make spectacular appearance over Montana

Residents in parts of Montana got a spectacular show Sunday evening into Monday morning as the Northern Lights danced across the Big Sky.

Here are some images captured and shared by MTN viewers.

Carla Meyer Northern Lights in Forsyth

Becky Schmidt Northern Lights in Montana

Jim Werth Northern Lights at Shepherd

Greg Wise Northern Lights at Deaver Reservoir, Northern Wyoming

Raedene Wipf Northern Lights near Big Timber

Julie Entenmann Northern Lights over Red Lodge

Mark Toennis Northern Lights in Miles City

Paul Fenter Northern Lights in Billings