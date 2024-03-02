Open burning season underway in Montana

HELENA — The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced that open burning season starts Friday, Mar. 1.

Burning is allowed year-round. However, there are restrictions and requirements throughout the seasons.

The DEQ reminds Montanans to observe air quality rules, minimize smoke by using good burning practices, and use good judgment to prevent wildfires.

If you would like to burn from March 1 to August 31, you should obtain and activate a permit, check for restrictions, look into local conditions, burn in a smart way, and check for fall burning restrictions on September 1.

To obtain a permit, go to: https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit If your county is not listed on the website, call your local fire control authority to obtain one.

Open burning must follow local regulations, but approval from the DEQ is not required during open burn season.

Wood and plant material being burned must be clean and untreated.

Food wastes, plastics, dead animals or their droppings, rubber, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper, hazardous wastes, and wood that has been coated, painted, or stained should all not be burned.