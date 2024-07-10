Plane fighting Horse Gulch Fire near Helena crashes

HELENA — A wildland firefighting plane assigned to the Horse Gulch Fire crashed at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed the crash happened in the Hauser Lake portion of the Missouri River below the dam.

According to Dutton, the plane was a contract plane for the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water at the time of the crash.

Dutton says one pilot was aboard the plane, the pilot's condition is unknown at this time.

The Horse Gulch Fire is burning about five miles south of York and two miles north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire was listed at 450 acres and 0% contained.

Dutton says the FAA and the NTSB have been notified and will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story, MTN has reporters on the scene and will update you when additional details are available.

