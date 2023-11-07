Repealing marijuana ban on the ballot in West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE — Residents of West Yellowstone have the opportunity to repeal their marijuana ban on Tuesday, November 7,2023.

Last year, the people of West Yellowstone voted to ban the sale of marijuana in their town.

Former West Yellowstone Mayor Jerry Johnson believes the language on the ballot last year was confusing.

He started a petition to put a repeal of the ban on the ballot for the upcoming election.

Johnson believes there are many benefits of marijuana sales in West Yellowstone including fewer illegal sales, and a big economic impact.

Those again repealing the ban, like Greg Forsythe, say marijuana has more negative impacts on the town of West Yellowstone.

"They're full-time, year-round jobs," says Johnson. "And we are a resort community that doesn't have many full-time jobs. Folks that have the medical marijuana cards need it for medical purposes, they'll no longer have to drive."

"How many more shops do we need? We got two shops outside of town right now, and I think we're a tourist town, and the influx of that interest on our tourists does not really give the town a respectable image," says Greg Forsythe.

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on November 7.