BOZEMAN — A 64-year-old Vermont man died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Aug. 5.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was heading eastbound on Montana Highway 84, passing on a double yellow in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man from Belgrade.

The Vermont man later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash, alcohol and drugs are not suspected.