Weather Wise: What makes a Blue Moon?

The moon on August 19 was a full moon. Fact — that moon is commonly known as the Sturgeon Moon, derived from how Native Americans in the Great Lakes region found it easiest to catch fish under the light of August's full moon. Fact. But after that it gets convoluted.

Maybe you're like me and have always known a Blue Moon to be the second full moon in a month. If this full moon is on August 19, it's impossible for there to be a second full moon in August because the cycle between two full moons is 29 and a half days. Fact.

Upon further research, a supposed traditional definition of a Blue Moon from many, many years ago is the third out of four full moons in a season. Once again because of the 29-and-a-half-day moon cycle, there are usually only three full moons in a season.

But every season is guaranteed a third full moon. The rarity would be that fourth full moon, so why isn't that the "Blue Moon"?

The term "Blue Moon" comes from the fact that the moon turning blue is literally impossible. So the rarity of the second full moon in a month is where the phrase "once in a blue moon" comes from.

Finally, a Super Moon is when the moon is closer to the Earth and appears larger. This full moon will be the 4th super moon of the year. is that that rare?

Either way, look up in the sky tonight and the moon will be full. Fact. Happy supercalifragilisticexpialidocious moon.

