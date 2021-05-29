Woman killed in crash near Brockton

A 34-year-old woman was killed and a 35-year-old man injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Roosevelt County.

The man, who is from Poplar, was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus east at mile marker 628 on US Highway 2 when he left the north side of the road, went down a ditch and ended up in a culvert around 8:55 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman, a Brockton resident, died at the scene. The man was transported to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.