Work underway for new public market in Helena

HELENA — Last year was a difficult year for many small businesses and it was also difficult for the community not being able to get out and support those businesses.

That's s why three companies came together to start a public market in order to give an opportunity for more small businesses to come out and sell their products.

The Nutty Montanan, Beautiful Earth Designs, and Outlaw Marketing joined forces and came up with the Sleeping Giant Public Market.

Sleeping Giant Public Market

Located on McHugh Drive, just past RoadRunner Street heading North. The companies say it will be an open-air market with things to buy and things to do.

In a press release, they stated this new market will be open to vendors who wish to sell or promote anything within reason. It will also be open to vendors that have games or activities for families.

Hours of operation will be Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and there will be off-street parking for customers and vendors.

The first market will be held May 29 and then every Saturday after that until October 2021.

The market still has vendor spots and sponsorships available. For their website, click here .

Sleeping Giant Public Market

Market organizers say this is not meant to replace any other markets, it's simply to provide more opportunities to those small businesses trying to make a living.

The three companies mention that 2020 was a tough one and we all need to help each other and make 2021 a good one.