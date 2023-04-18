Former NFL player Chris Smith dead at 31, family reports

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith has been reported dead at the age of 31 by family members paying tribute to his life and legacy.

A cause of death is not known at this time.

Smith, a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, played high school football at West Rowan High School before going on to play at Arkansas.

In the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith was selected in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would go on to play for the Bengals before signing a three-year contract with the Browns in 2018. After being cut by the Browns at the end of 2019, Smith returned home to play for the Panthers and, shortly after, the Raiders, Ravens and Texans.

Most recently, Smith had signed with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

Smith leaves behind three children, two daughters and a son. He was preceded in death by the mother of one of his children, Petara Cordero, who was killed in a car crash in Cleveland while Smith was playing for the Browns in 2019.

Some of Smith's former teams and teammates have since shared their condolences on social.

Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 18, 2023

Facts. One of the most genuine guys I’ve ever met 🙏🏽 RIP C Smith 🕊️🤍 https://t.co/ki8gYYa4mz — Tae Davis (@Tae_Davis1) April 18, 2023

