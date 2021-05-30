Helio Castroneves wins Indianapolis 500; his 4th time winning the race

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves has won the Indianapolis 500 Sunday and joins the shortlist of drivers who have won the race four times.

After winning, Castroneves scaled the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd since more than a year ago.

About 135,000 fans attended the event, the largest gathering at a sporting event in the world since the coronavirus pandemic started. The attendance number was agreed upon by health officials and is 40% of the speedway's capacity.

His last Indy 500 win was in 2009.

Castroneves, from Brazil, joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears as the list of people who have won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times.

The previous person to accomplish this feat, Mears, did so in 1991.