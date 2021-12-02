Watch
Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with the deadline to fund the government approaching. Republicans in the Senate are poised to stall a must-pass funding bill as they force a debate on rolling back the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 21:43:28-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18.

The vote in the Senate came after Republicans failed to pass an amendment that would have stripped funding for vaccine mandates.

The House had approved the bill earlier in the day.

The deal keeps the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is “glad that in the end, cooler heads prevailed.”

The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

