Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jim Jordan over Trump investigation

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan, claiming the Republican is engaging in a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him.

Bragg's office is prosecuting former President Donald Trump in a case stemming from hush money payments to a porn star. Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Jordan, who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has demanded that Bragg testify about the charges. The Trump ally has called the indictment "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

The lawsuit alleges that Jordan's public statements about Bragg, and other comments from House Republicans, have led to multiple death threats. "In one instance, he received a package containing white powder with a note making a specific death threat against him," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit takes direct aim at a House Judiciary Committee subpoena for Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant district attorney who reportedly participated in an investigation of Trump and his businesses.

Bragg is asking the court to block the subpoena of Pomerantz. He also wants the court to issue a judgment stating that any subpoena of Bragg is invalid, should he receive one.

In the lawsuit, Bragg claims Congress does not have the power to "supervise state criminal prosecutions."