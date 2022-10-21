Watch Now
Pistons reportedly place Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 17:44:20-04

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy amid the team investigating allegations of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Sources told ESPN and the Associated Press that the team placed the 50-year-old on leave last week once management began investigating the allegations.

The Associated Press reported that Murphy became assistant general manager in June after he was promoted from the Pistons G League team Motor City Cruise, where he served as its general manager and president.

News of the Pistons' investigation comes a month after the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team policies, NPR reported.

According to the AP, the Celtics suspended him after finding that he had an improper relationship with a female organization member.

