Northwest Montana Fair returns to Kalispell with new exhibits, food vendors, and music stage

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Fair is back in Kalispell, bringing rides, rodeo, concerts, monster trucks, and food, along with several new additions for 2026.

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NW MT Fair What's New

This year's theme ties the event to a national milestone.

"Our theme this year, raised in freedom, rooted in Montana's best. This being the semiquincentennial of the United States, this is our time to celebrate who we are and what we are," Fairgrounds Manager Sam Nunnally said.

Nunnally said the theme comes to life inside the expo building, where a piece of American history is on display.

"Come down the expo building and you will see President Truman's Cadillac limousine, it's a great exhibit piece to come see to celebrate our 250th of the country," Nunnally said.

The food lineup is also expanding this year.

"We have more food vendors than we've ever had before. We have rolling pineapple out there you can order up your drink to come in a pineapple. They core the pineapple out they put your drink in there. Scandinavian Baking Company moved into a new booth, we've just got all kinds of new ones," Nunnally said.

A new music stage gives fair-goers a reason to stay after the rodeo wraps up each night.

"We have a new music stage set up and a new area for people to just come and enjoy listen to some great music before they go home for the night," Nunnally said.

The Northwest Montana Fair runs through Aug. 16 in Kalispell.