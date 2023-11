HAMILTON — UPDATE

The earlier accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

———

A crash is blocking a section of U.S. Highway 93 in the Bitterroot.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports the crash is at the intersection with Skalkaho Highway.

The northbound lanes of Highway 93, as well as Skalkaho Highway, are currently blocked.

Traffic on Skalkaho Highway is being rerouted onto Grantsdale Road.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.