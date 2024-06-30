Runners wind down at Caras Park after the Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — Another successful Missoula Marathon is in the books and thousands of runners were backed by the Missoula community in their respective races.

Shelby Smith who just ran her first half marathon says the encouragement from her friends and the crowd helped her finish the race.

“It was awesome and it was so motivating to have people along the sides cheering you on or kids squirting you with a water gun it was just a good time and [it] kept me going," Smith said.

While many runners are thinking about how they will recover from this race some are already looking ahead to their next race.

Dennis Askew is attempting to run 50 marathons in as many states and Missoula was his latest stop on that journey.

“Gotta catch ‘em all, I love Pokemon and this is my version of Pokemon so I’m catching all these medals," Askew said.

[It’s] a little bit more grueling but I’m at 35 so only 15 more states to go.”

Of the 35 half-marathons Askew has run, one thing was unique to the Missoula Marathon.

“I think for this run it’s one of the most friendly runs I've done and people that are from Missoula were very friendly, very warm which I just didn’t expect.”

Run Wild Missoula’s next big run will be the Roots Run Saturday, September 7.