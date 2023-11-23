Turkey Day 8k returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — The annual Turkey Day 8k and family 3k run returns to Missoula on Thursday and there is still time to register for both races.

The races begin at 9:30 a.m. near the University of Montana tailgate area and you can register online or in person until 9:15 a.m.

One of the race organizers Trisha Drobeck said there may be limited parking, so plan on getting to the start line early and be ready to donate.

“The race is also a fundraiser for the Missoula Food Bank last year we were just shy of raising ten thousand dollars and about just over one thousand pounds of food for the food bank. This year we’re hoping to you know go over that ten thousand dollar mark as well as getting the food, so we will have a food bank truck on site is people want to bring food to donate we would love that. You can also donate online still even if you’re not participating you can still donate to the food bank.”

You can register online at https://www.runwildmissoula.org/races/turkey-day-8k-3k-family-fun-run/