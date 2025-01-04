Deadly crash impacting traffic near Evaro Hill on Highway 93

MISSOULA — At least one person is dead after a crash near Evaro Hill late Friday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near mile marker 5 on Highway 93 around 4 p.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting blocked lanes on Highway 93 South.

MDT's road camera shows traffic backed up in the southbound lanes headed towards Missoula. Drivers should expect delays.

MDT also reports snow and ice on Highway 93 and throughout much of Western Montana.

We will update you with any new information.