Incidents impacting section of Highway 35 along Flathead Lake

POLSON – A series of traffic incidents are delaying drivers along the east shore of Flathead Lake.

The Montana Department (MDT) reports a tree has fallen onto Montana Highway 35 between Finley Point and Woods Bay.

Both lanes are blocked in the area of mile marker 19.

MDT is also reporting a semi-truck crash is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 35 near mile marker 22.

Additionally, a semi-truck has spun out and is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 35 near Woods Bay at mile marker 27.

The latest road condition report from the MDT can be found here.